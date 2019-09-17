The Prodigy pay tribute to Keith Flint on late frontman’s 50th birthday

"We miss you brother".

The Prodigy have paid tribute to the late Keith Flint on what would have been the late frontman’s 50th birthday.

The late music icon was found dead at his Essex home in March after taking his own life. A post-mortem found his cause of death to be hanging and a toxicology report declared that he had cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time.

Marking Flint’s first birthday since his passing, the dance pioneers wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday Flinty, not a single day passes u aren’t in our thoughts, we miss you brother , Raise the roof wherever u are muthafukka!”

They signed off the post with the initials “L & M”, those of Flint’s bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim. The pair also accompanied it with several photos of Flint throughout his career.



One fan responded: “Man he was the real invader. Invaded our hearts. Keep on trucking in afterlife, dude. Kudos to the band, you guys keeping it real ever since.“

Last month, The Prodigy also confirmed their return to the studio for the first time since Flint’s death. In a photo shared on the band’s official Twitter page, Liam Howlett can be seen adjusting the settings on a piece of equipment.

“Back in the studio making noise,” they captioned the image. “brand new Prodigy tunes are gonna roll , boooom #theprodigy #weliveforthebeats #weliveforever #cantstoptherock”.

It is currently unclear whether Flint will feature posthumously on any new Prodigy releases.

Following their bandmate’s death, the remaining members of the group shared a message with their fans, encouraging them to seek help if they too were suffering from mental health issues. “It has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef’s passing,” the band wrote on Instagram. “If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence.”

For help and advice on mental health: