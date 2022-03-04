The Prodigy pay tribute to Keith Flint on the third anniversary of his death

The Prodigy have paid fresh tribute to their late frontman Keith Flint to mark the third anniversary of his death.

Flint passed away on March 4, 2019 after taking his own life at the age of 49.

After they previously paid tribute to Flint in March 2021, The Prodigy have once again marked the anniversary of the singer’s passing with a social media post in his honour.

Sharing a trio of images, including one of Flint on stage, The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett and Maxim wrote: “Its been three years … We miss u every single day brother, but we feel u always with and around us.

Back in September, a mural honouring Flint was unveiled in Hackney in east London to mark World Suicide Prevention Day 2021.

The Crowdfunder-funded artwork was done by the street artist Akse in partnership with the music and mental wellbeing festival Headstock.

Speaking about the mural, which you can see an image of below, The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett said: “Respect to everyone for coming together to make this happen for a cause so close to us. Akse has done Keef proud.”

Headstock founder Atheer Al-Salim added: “Keith Flint was the original firestarter. He was a true trailblazer in electronic music, and I was lucky enough to see him perform with The Prodigy on a number of occasions.

“Off-stage, Keith struggled with his mental health, and he talked candidly about his ‘dark periods’. Tragically, this culminated in him taking his own life. We’ve created this mural to help remember Keith and ensure that his flame continues to burn brightly – but also to raise awareness of Shout 85258, and the incredible 24/7 text support service it provides.

“We hope that the mural will help anyone that sees it know that confidential support is just a text message away.”

