Watch The Prodigy play their first show since Keith Flint’s death

The Prodigy recently played their first live show since the death of frontman Keith Flint – check out footage and the setlist below.

Flint died by suicide on March 4, 2019. He was 49 years old. According to Setlist.FM, the band’s last performance took place in Auckland, New Zealand just one month prior (February 5).

Last week saw The Prodigy return to the stage to kick off their 2022 UK headline tour, which they previously said was “for Flinty”.

Advertisement

The current run of gigs began with a two-night billing at the O2 Academy in Sheffield last Friday and Saturday (July 8, 9).

“It’s been a long time fucking coming,” Liam Howlett told the crowd ahead of performing the opening track ‘Breathe’ (via Music-News.COM).

During ‘Firestarter’, The Prodigy paid tribute to Flint by beaming a green laser outline of the late singer on stage that moved in time to the music.

Elsewhere in the 21-track set, the group also included other fan favourites such as ‘Omen’, ‘Voodoo People’, ‘Smack My Bitch Up’, ‘Take Me To The Hospital’ and ‘Invaders Must Die’. The four-song encore ended with an instrumental version of ‘Out Of Space’.

Taking to Twitter following the opening night in Sheffield, The Prodigy wrote: “We wanna thank every one of u that came out and supported us, this ment [sic] so much to us, the whole place blew the fuk up and it was a night we will never forget.

“Thankyou for the continued luv and support, we luv all muthafukkas, Now let’s Fukin do it again!”

Advertisement

You can see that post, a selection of fan-shot videos and the full setlist from the first gig below.

Sheffield We wanna thank every one of u that came out and supported us , this ment so much to us , the whole place blew the fuk up and it was a night we will never forget , Thankyou for the continued luv and support , we luv all muthafukkas,

Now let’s Fukin do it again! pic.twitter.com/UcMze7qVM2 — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) July 9, 2022

The Prodigy played (July 8):



‘Breathe’

‘Omen’

‘Wild Frontier’

‘Light Up The Sky’

‘Climbatize’ (Link with Warrior’s Dance samples)

‘Everybody In the Place’

‘Voodoo People’

‘Champions Of London’

‘Their Law’

‘Omen’ (Reprise)

‘Firestarter’ (Partial instrumental remix with Keith Flint laser outline)

‘Roadblox’

‘No Good (Start The Dance)’

‘Poison’

‘Get Your Fight On’

‘Need Some1’

‘Smack My Bitch Up’

Encore:

‘We Live Forever’

‘Take Me To The Hospital’

‘Invaders Must Die’

‘Out Of Space’ (Instrumental)

The Prodigy’s 2022 UK headline tour is set to resume in Liverpool on Thursday (July 14) ahead of further dates in Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester and London (three nights).

You can see the full itinerary below and find any remaining tickets here.

14 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

15 – Leeds, O2 Academy

16 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

18 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

19 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

21 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

22 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

23 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Announcing their live comeback in March, The Prodigy said in a statement: “We can’t wait to get back onstage to play our tunes for the people again. The 25th anniversary of [third album] ‘Fat Of The Land’ felt like the right time for us to step up.

“We’ll be droppin tunes from all our albums and maybe some shit u haven’t heard before. This one’s for Flinty…Now let’s fuckin go!”