The Prodigy praise Braintree FC’s new Keith Flint mural

A mural honouring the late, great Keith Flint has been unveiled at his local football club.

Artist David “Gnasher” Nash created the image of Flint sticking out his pierced tongue at Braintree Town FC – close to the late singer’s home.

The Prodigy frontman took his own life at his Essex home in March this year at the age of 49.

The new mural has received the thumbs up from the band, who wrote “respect guys”, after it was posted on Braintree’s Instagram account.

Nash, who has previously created artworks for West Ham United, completed the work in a seven hour period on Monday.

Speaking to the BBC, he explained that he had been a fan of The Prodigy since the band’s early days “when I was a rave DJ”.

“When I first saw Keith Flint on stage it blew me away – his performances always stole the show,” he said.

Braintree FC historian Jon Weaver, who first envisaged the artwork, said: “Keith lived locally for most of his life and we wanted to do something for the town.

“We had a space on our water tank next to the grandstand which is ideal for a mural.”

Since the start of the season, The National League South team have also entered the pitch to the sound of The Prodigy’s ‘Firestarter’.

It comes days after it was announced that personal items belonging to Flint will be sold at auction – including his MTV Awards, his custom-made bed, motorcycle leathers and nose piercing.

As well as reflecting Flint’s musical career, the items also show his wider interests too – including his love of motocross sport and art. Other items up for auction include an archive of recordings and artwork from Flint’s solo projects, after he worked under the Flint and Clever Brains Fryin’ moniker.

In August, The Prodigy also confirmed their return to the studio for the first time since Flint’s death. In a photo shared on the band’s official Twitter page, Liam Howlett can be seen adjusting the settings on a piece of equipment.