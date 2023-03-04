The Prodigy share emotional tribute to Keith Flint on anniversary of his death

The Prodigy have paid tribute to vocalist Keith Flint on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Flint passed away on March 4, 2019 after taking his own life at the age of 49.

Posting on social media this morning (March 4) The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett and Maxim shared an emotional tribute to Flint.

“Four years gone. We miss you so much brother,” they wrote. “Yes, in body you ain’t with us but in spirit, through our music and what me and Maxim represent onstage, you are and always will be fully fucking there. Massive. Your spirit living, breathing and snarling deep within the beats, bass and heart of the band, unfadable and undeniable.”

“You live forever Flinty,” they added.

Last summer, The Prodigy played their first live shows since Flint’s passing where they paid tribute to the late vocalist.

“He’s still-fucking-with us right now,” Maxim told the crowd towards the end of ‘Firestarter’ as they headlined London’s Brixton Academy. “He’s still here! Mr Flint fucking lives on in here!”

Later this year, The Prodigy are set to play a trio of headline shows in Ireland alongside appearances at festivals like Mad Cool, EXIT and Parklife.

Earlier this year, a host of rare and previously unheard Prodigy tracks were discovered.

Among the treasure trove of music includes a studio cover of The Specials‘ iconic hit ‘Ghost Town’, an alternative video for ‘Take Me To The Hospital’, a rare VIP mix of Bug Kahn & The Plastic Jam’s 1997 track ‘Made In 2 Minutes’, and a live cover of Madness’s ‘Night Boat To Cairo’.

In September 2020, the remaining members of The Prodigy confirmed they were back in the studio working on new music but nothing from those sessions has been shared yet. It comes after reports that the band were working on a new album to “honour” Flint.

For help and advice on mental health: