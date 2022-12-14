The Prodigy, Skrillex and more to headline EXIT 2023

The Prodigy, Skrillex and Viagra Boys have been confirmed as some of the first headliners for EXIT 2023.

The Prodigy returned to the live stage earlier this year with a tour across the UK, including a trio of gigs at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. They have now been confirmed as one of the headliners for EXIT 2023.

Frontman Keith Flint was found dead at his home in Essex on March 4, 2019. A coroner later reached an “open verdict” on his cause of death, ruling there was not enough evidence to conclude he had died by suicide.

The Serbian festival will honour Flint with a special laser projection of the late musician, which will be displayed during the band’s set. EXIT founder and CEO Dušan Kovačević said in a press release: “Many thought, including the band itself, that The Prodigy would stop performing after the tragedy, but we knew this wouldn’t be the case.

“The comeback concerts in London showed that the fire in them burns stronger than ever, and the iconic band’s reunion with its favourite, EXIT audience, will surely be the most emotional yet. In July, we will witness a moment of true music history, which will reach its highest point with a special laser projection of Keith Flint.”

Elsewhere at EXIT 2023, The Prodigy will be joined by fellow headliners Skrillex, Viagra Boys and CamelPhat. The likes of Cockney Rejects, Hot Since 82, LF System, Indira Paganotto, Keinemusik and Mortal Kombat have also been announced, with more names to be confirmed soon.

EXIT 2023 will take place at Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia between July 6-9. Early bird tickets are sale now and can be purchased here. The festival will also run a special holiday offer starting tomorrow (December 15), where every ticket purchased for EXIT 2023 will come with a pass for one of EXIT’s seaside festivals.

Previously, The Prodigy were confirmed to appear at Mad Cool 2023, which takes place on the same weekend as EXIT.

The group paid tribute to Flint at their London shows, with Maxim telling the Brixton crowd the singer was “still-fucking-with us right now”. “He’s still here! Mr Flint fucking lives on in here!” he added at the end of ‘Firestarter’.