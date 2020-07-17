The Prodigy have announced plans to mark the 10 year anniversary of their Milton Keynes Bowl performance by live streaming the landmark show in full.

They will share the full 2010 ‘World On Fire’ gig via their YouTube channel for 48 hours from next Friday (July 24) at 9pm BST, exactly a decade to the hour of the original performance. You can view a trailer below.

They wrote on Twitter: “Friday 24th July 2020 will be ten years to the day since The Prodigy’s massive headline show at Milton Keynes Bowl. 9pm BST on the day, rewatch Worlds On Fire the live DVD of the show together on Youtube. Including memories from Liam & Maxim.”

Friday 24th July 2020 will be ten years to the day since The Prodigy's massive headline show at Milton Keynes Bowl. 9pm BST on the day, rewatch Worlds On Fire the live DVD of the show together on Youtube. Including memories from Liam & Maxim. https://t.co/6Cgoy9fB8t #PRODIGYMK10 pic.twitter.com/SooIGrrubH — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) July 17, 2020

The surviving members are in the process of finishing their new album to honour the late Keith Flint.

The frontman of the hugely influential dance group took his own life in March 2019, and ex-keyboardist Leeroy Thornhill recently spoke about their plans.

He previously said: “I’m in contact with the guys all the time. We got together on the anniversary of Keith’s death and went out to celebrate his life. It was all good.

“I know Liam wants to finish The Prodigy album he was doing, I don’t know how far along he is.”

The record will be the follow-up to 2018’s ‘No Tourists‘, their last made with Flint before his death.

Reflecting on Flint’s death, Thornhill added: “It’s devastating, there’s not a day that goes past where I don’t think about him, and it generally comes with a smile.

“All that guy did was bring joy to millions and millions of people. He made his choice to do what he did and it doesn’t matter how much it hurts and how much we regret it.”