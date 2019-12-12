The Prodigy’s Keith Flint has a dressing room named after him at Brixton Academy

The Prodigy‘s Keith Flint has had a dressing room named after him at the O2 Brixton Academy.

The ‘Firestarter’ star was found dead at his Essex home in March this year at the age of 49.

In honour of the late band member, the venue has named the primary dressing room after him.

A gold plaque also sits on the door of the dressing room and features Keith’s infamous horned hairstyle.

Big respect to Brixton Academy London for renaming the main band dressing room ‘The Keef Flint Suite’ in Flinty's honour. Special thanks to Josh @O2academybrix

Liam and Maxim #TheProdigy #weliveforever pic.twitter.com/JS5G0J97CU — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) December 11, 2019

“Big respect to Brixton Academy London for renaming the main band dressing room ‘The Keef Flint Suite’ in Flinty’s honour,” read a tweet from The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett and Maxim.

The band played at the venue many times including a three night residency in 2017.

Last month, Flint’s personal belongings went under the hammer at an auction in Cambridge which fetched a total of £347,750.

Items up for sale included several of Flint’s gold discs, his NME Awards, a lavish custom-made bed, a two-handed sword, his record collection, motorcycle leathers and various pieces of jewellery.

As well as reflecting Flint’s musical career, the items also showed his wider interests too – including his love of motocross sport and art.

Other items up for auction include an archive of recordings and artwork from Flint’s solo projects, after he worked under the Flint and Clever Brains Fryin’ moniker.

In September, The Prodigy paid tribute to Flint on what would have been his 50th birthday.