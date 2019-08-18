The Raconteurs attend baseball game, bail to play show, then return to tied game

Commitment

The Raconteurs attended the start and end of the Washington Nationals v Milwaukee Brewers baseball game last night – and played their nearby scheduled live show in between.

As reported by Fox Sports, the Jack White-fronted band were in the crowd for the first three innings of the fixture at Washington D.C.’s Nationals Park. However, they then had to leave to perform at the city’s Anthem venue, which is just over a mile away from the ballpark.

According to sports reporter Ken Rosenthal, White and co. checked the score soon after coming off stage. Seeing that it was a tie, they returned to Nationals Park to catch the rest of the game, which was won by the Brewers in the 14th inning.

The commentator said it was “impressive that they were able to make their way back into the stadium” in time to catch the result. In response, one fan joked: “If a Seven Nation Army couldn’t hold him back, do you think security would?”

Television footage of the game shows White sat with his bandmates Brendan Benson and Dean Fertita. Check out the clip above.

Meanwhile, fans have been teased with Jack White’s upcoming collaboration with Jack Black. A recent behind-the-scenes video saw Tenacious D visiting White’s home to record a new song, which Black described as “a legendary collab”. The team-up came after the musicians crossed paths at an airport earlier this summer, much to the delight of fans.

The Raconteurs released their long-awaited new album, ‘Help Us Stranger’, in June. It marked their first LP in over a decade, the follow-up to 2008’s ‘Consolers Of The Lonely’.