The Rapture are now “cool” with LCD Soundsystem’s “cruel” James Murphy

The Rapture’s Luke Jenner has spoken about fixing his difficult relationship with former label boss and LCD Soundsystem mastermind James Murphy.

Speaking to NME for the Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! Quiz, Jenner revealed that for two years, Murphy would “deliberately make him upset” despite Jenner looking up to him as a “parental figure”.

“He saw me as a super-sexy young guy who was really upset and he wanted to capture that on tape, so he’d wind me up on purpose, then say ‘Go record the vocal’. Which was cruel! Listening to [debut album] ‘Echoes’ is like watching somebody chew glass,” Jenner said.

He went on to say that when The Rapture signed their record deal with DFA “James’ description of it was: ‘We’re going to tie our left hands together and in our right hands, we’re both going to have knives. And that’s how we’re going to keep each other honest.’ That’s how he described our relationship – and he was one of my best friends! That was the game.”

“It was similar to playing tactile football with my dad as a kid, he’d win every time, then kick sand in my face. As I’d cry hysterically, he didn’t care – as long as he was the best! I haven’t sat down and talked through the nitty gritty of all this with James, but when I see him, I give him a hug,” he continued.

“At some point our relationship turned. We were collaborating and then I became his enemy and he wanted to erase me. Ten years ago, I told him: ‘You won! Your band is more popular than my band forever and nothing will ever change that. Are we cool now?’ And he was like: ‘Yeah, we’re fine’. I’ve seen James many times since then and we’re cool,” Jenner added.

DFA Records released The Rapture’s debut album ‘Echoes’ and third album ‘In The Grace Of Your Love’. In 2019, Jenner confirmed to Consequence that they still “owe” the label an album.

Speaking to NME, Jenner said he’d “love” to make a new The Rapture album.

“I would love The Rapture to be part of my life. The thing I would like to accomplish before the end of my life is to heal the relationships with Vito Vito [Roccoforte, The Rapture’s drummer] and – to some extent – James [Murphy].”

The Rapture feature in Meet Me In The Bathroom, an immersive journey through the game-changing New York music scene of the early ’00s, following bands like The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol and LCD Soundsystem. It’s set to hit cinemas March 10 but fans have the chance to catch it early via NME Screens.

