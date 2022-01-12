The Rasmus are hoping to represent their home country of Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The band, most famous for their 2003 song ‘In The Shadows’, have announced that they are releasing a new song called ‘Jezebel’ next week (January 17).

They will then perform the new track on February 26 in a bid to claim the spot as Finland’s 2022 Eurovision entrants as part of a live TV broadcast. Fans outside of Finland can watch the competition here.

Advertisement

The band have also announced that founding guitarist Pauli Rantasalmi has left the band. He said in a statement: “I have decided to make my departure from the band and seek for new adventures and challenges in life.

“I want to thank everybody that has made this journey possible, especially all you amazing Fans, for the best moments and memories, I Love You,” he added.

Rantasalmi is being replaced by Emilia ‘Emppu’ Suhonen, who said: “I got a very surprising call in the fall and answered YES. Although I was a bit nervous to go to the rehearsal room with the guys for the first time for a test drive, I still had a strong feeling that this would be a good thing.

“That feeling turned out to be right and playing together felt totally natural right from the first riff. I am The Rasmus’ new guitarist, and it’s pretty insane to be on this ride!”

After Italy’s Måneskin emerged victorious at the 2021 event, next year’s Eurovision will be held in Turin.

Advertisement

It was announced this year that TaP Music – the global music publishing and management company behind the likes of Lipa and Lana Del Rey – will collaborate with the BBC to choose a track and artist to represent the UK at the Song Contest next year.

Reviewing Eurovision 2021, NME wrote: “In 2021, it’s beyond reductive to dismiss Eurovision as a kitsch oddity. Yes, the annual song contest is kitsch and odd – Azerbaijan’s entry is a thumping tribute to World War One spy Mata Hari – but it’s also a genuine spectacle brimming with creativity. In a way, Eurovision has never been cooler.”