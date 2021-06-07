The Rasmus team up with Finnish Eurovision entry Blind Channel to cover ‘Dark Side’

The Rasmus‘ frontman Lauri Ylönen has joined forces with Blind Channel vocalists Niko Vilhelm and Joel Hokka for a cover of the band’s Eurovision entry, ‘Dark Side’.

The Finnish musicians shared their bedroom-recorded re-versioning of the song, which earned Blind Channel the sixth spot on the final of this year’s song contest. Watch it below.

Hokka from Blind Channel said: “Lauri and The Rasmus are hands off – one of the most legendary Finnish rock exports. I remember as a kid watching those black feathers on TV and jammin’ ‘Dead Letters’. When Lauri called me and asked for a collab we couldn’t say no.”

‘Dark Side’ reached Number One in the Finnish charts earlier this year.

Elsewhere, in The Rasmus news, the band recently released ‘Bones‘, the first cut from their upcoming 10th album released in 2022.

The band have also announced a worldwide tour for 2022 – get tickets here.

The Rasmus worldwide tour 2022:

OCTOBER

Monday 10 – Germany Hamburg Markthalle

Tuesday 11 – Germany Berlin Metropol

Wednesday – 12 Poland Warsaw Proxima

Thursday – 13 Poland Krakow Kwadrat

Friday 14 – Germany Leipzig Taubchental

Saturday 15 – Czech Rep. Prague Forum Karlin

Monday 17 – Hungary Budapest BNMC

Tuesday 18 – Austria Vienna Ottakringer Brauerei

Wednesday 19 – Germany Munich Neue Theaterfabrik

Friday 21 – Italy Milan Fabrique

Saturday 22 – Switzerland Bern Bierhubeli

Sunday 23 – France Paris La Maroquinerie

Monday 24 – Luxembourg Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal

Tuesday 25 – Germany Wiesbaden Schlachthof (Halfhouse)

Thursday 27 – Germany Cologne LMH

Friday 28 – Holland Haarlem Patronaat

Sunday 30 – England Nottingham Rock City

Monday 31 – England Manchester O2 Ritz

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 1 – Scotland Glasgow Garage

Wednesday 2 – England Bristol O2 Academy

Thursday 3 – England London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Saturday 5 – Ukraine Kiev Mc Hall

Sunday 6 – Ukraine Lviv Malevich Club

Monday 7 – Ukraine Odessa Musical Comedy Theatre

Tuesday 8 – Ukraine Dnipro Shynnic House Of Culture

Wednesday 9 – Ukraine Kharekiv Mekhanika

Friday 11 – Russia Moscow Stadium

Saturday 12 – Russia St Petersburg A2