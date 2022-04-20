The Regrettes follow up playful Coachella 2022 performance with UK summer shows announcement

The Regrettes have announced two headline shows in the UK this summer. Tickets will be available here.

The LA band, who had previously shared that they’d be playing TRNSMT, 2000trees, and a Sounds of the City show opening for Foals and Wet Leg at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl, added two gigs at London’s Omeara on June 24 and Brighton’s Patterns on June 25. See the full list of dates below.

Tickets for the new dates are set to go on sale on Thursday (April 21) at 10 am BST.

This news follows the band’s Friday (April 15) Coachella 2022 performance, which saw bassist Brooke Dickson, drummer Drew Thomsen, guitarist Genessa Gariano, and lead vocalist Lydia Night playing their playful, punk, and self-aware album ‘Furthur Joy’ in the desert festival’s Gobi tent.

The performance marked the first time they played their track, ‘Show Me You Want Me’ live, and also included the band’s rendition of the Avril Lavigne hit, ‘Girlfriend’. The Regrettes will return to Indio, California for the second weekend of the festival on Friday (April 22).

The Regrettes’ 2022 UK tour dates:

JUNE

24 – London, Omeara

25 – Brighton, Patterns

29 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl (Sounds of the City with Foals)

JULY

8 – Glasgow, TRSNMT

9 – Cheltenham, 2000trees

“I want this record to help others feel proud about who they are and what they’ve gone through, even if their experiences are completely different to mine,” Lydia Night lead vocalist of the California band recently told NME of ‘Furthur Joy’.

She added: “I hope that they can come back to the sense of freedom that’s found within the album, of the confidence that comes from talking about your struggles. Maybe that helps them dance through their own demons and pain.”

In a four-star review of the band’s second album, NME said, “There’s not an ounce of that fear on ‘Further Joy’. Across the record’s energetic, ever-shifting 13 tracks, Night sings about anxiety, body dysmorphia, being head-over-heels in love, embracing her sexuality and the occasional existential crisis. It’s hectic – but so is living in 2022.”