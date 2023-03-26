The Regrettes share rousing cover of Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’

The Regrettes have shared a cover of Robyn‘s 2010 hit single ‘Dancing On My Own’.

The clip, which you can watch below, features a 3D glittery amorphic character dancing along to the track.

The LA band often came on to the song at the start of their shows on tour.

They added: “We wanted to keep that energy going and give it our own creative spin and to make sure that we did the song justice by keeping its special identity with a lil ‘Regroots flavaaaa’ as we like to say.”

The band recently shared a new deluxe version of their 2022 album ‘Further Joy’, which featured three extra tracks.

In a four-star review of the band’s second album, NME said, “There’s not an ounce of that fear on ‘Further Joy’. Across the record’s energetic, ever-shifting 13 tracks, Night sings about anxiety, body dysmorphia, being head-over-heels in love, embracing her sexuality and the occasional existential crisis. It’s hectic – but so is living in 2022.”

Meanwhile, Charli XCX recently said she had been in the studio with Robyn and Patrik Berger, the producer who worked on ‘Dancing On My Own’ and Charli’s breakout track ‘Boom Clap’.

Charli previously supported Robyn on tour at the beginning of her career and, in a 2020 interview, spoke about how Robyn had helped her when she was feeling “really nervous”.

At the 2020 NME Awards, Charli presented Robyn with the Songwriter Of The Decade award alongside Christine And The Queens.

Speaking to NME after the Awards, Charli said: “What’s not to love [about Robyn]? She’s just so unique and I feel like she’s just done her own thing since day one. She has paved the way for pop artists who don’t play by the rules. I feel so inspired by her, constantly.”

Robyn’s last release came in 2022 when she shared a cover of Neneh Cherry’s ‘Buffalo Stance’ for her ‘The Versions’ project. Her last album was 2018’s ‘Honey’.