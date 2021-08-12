The Replacements announce ‘Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash’ deluxe reissue

The Replacements have announced a deluxe reissue of their debut album, 1981’s ‘Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash’, to commemorate four decades since its release.

The reissue’s enormous, 100-song tracklist includes the band’s first-ever demos from 1980, alternate mixes and renditions, outtakes, a professional live recording of the band’s show at Minneapolis’ 7th Street Entry in January on 1981 and more.

67 previously unreleased cuts will feature in the box set, which contains an LP and four CDs. Set to arrive October 22 via Rhino, pre-orders are available now.

Listen to a studio demo of album track ‘I Hate Music’ below:

Also included in the box set is a book containing rare photographs and liner notes by the band’s biographer Bob Mehr, whose book Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements was published in 2016. At this year’s Grammys, Mehr won the Best Album Notes award for his liner notes on 2019 Replacements box set ‘Dead Man’s Pop’.

Last year, the Replacements released a deluxe reissue of their fifth studio album, 1987’s ‘Pleased to Meet Me’. Similarly, it featured a slew of demos, rarities and outtakes, and a detailed history of the album by Mehr.

To coincide the the release, the ‘Mats shared a new video for album single ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ with never-before-seen footage.