The Reytons announce 20,000-capacity homecoming show

The Reytons have shared details of a huge homecoming show next year set to celebrate the release of their forthcoming album ‘Ballad Of A Bystander’. Find ticket details below.

The outdoor gig will take place in the indie band’s Rotherham hometown in summer 2024 at the Clifton Park venue, which has a capacity of 20,000 people. Tickets for the gig go on sale this Friday (October 6) at 10am BST here.

It will also mark the biggest ever outdoor event in Rotherham’s history and will arrive after the band have released their third studio album ‘Ballad Of A Bystander’.

The upcoming album follows on from their recent release ‘What’s Rock And Roll?’, which was shared at the start of the year and went on to top the UK Official Album Charts. ‘Ballad Of A Bystander’ is released on January 19, 2024.

The band first teased the new album last week when they shared new lead single, ‘Let Me Breathe’.

As well as being the city’s biggest ever outdoor event, the newly announced Rotherham date will also mark The Reytons as the first band to perform at Clifton Park in more than 50 years.

The last band that performed there were glam rock icons T-Rex who headlined a show there in 1971.

News of the Rotherham live show comes as the band settle in to their run of 2023 UK tour dates.

The tour started on Saturday (September 30) with a show at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, and is set to continue later this week with a stop at the O2 City Hall venue in Newcastle.

From there, other shows include slots in Glasgow, Manchester, London, Bristol, Oxford, Portsmouth, Norwich, Birmingham and Cardiff throughout the rest of this month, and conclude with a final show in Hull at the beginning of November. Remaining tickets can be found here.

In other Reytons news, earlier this year the South Yorkshire outfit spoke to NME about the impressive response to their second album and revealed what it would mean to reach the Number One spot with the release.

“The mood just changed when the midweeks dropped and said we were Number One,” frontman Jonny Yerrell said at the time. “Everyone’s going, ‘We’re gonna do it! We’re gonna do it!’ It’s just been crazy, honestly. I never knew what to expect but now that I’m in the moment of it happening, it’s just surreal.”

“Every artist wants to have a Number One album,” he continued. “But when you’re talking to people like Jack Saunders on Radio 1… I’m just looking down the camera and he’s there in the studio. It’s like, ‘What the fuck?! This is real now’.”