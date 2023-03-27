The Reytons announce biggest ever UK tour

The Reytons have revealed their biggest ever tour across the UK – see full dates below and find tickets here.

The band made the announcement today (March 27), by sharing a video featuring former professional boxer John Fury.

The group, from South Yorkshire, is made up of Jonny Yerrell, Lee Holland, Joe O’Brien and Jamie Todd. Last year, they announced that they would be playing a huge homecoming show at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on September 30.

Now, the band have added dates across the country, with the tour kicking off at Liverpool’s Olympia on September 23, before heading to cities including Newcastle, Glasgow, Bristol and Cardiff. They finish up at the Bonus Arena, Hull on November 3. Tickets will be available from 10am on Friday, March 31 here.

In addition to the tour, The Reytons are due to play a number of festivals this summer, including Warrington’s Neighbourhood Weekender this May and the Isle Of Wight Festival in June.

Last month, it was announced that they would be playing Boardmasters in Newquay, Cornwall on August 12, with other acts including Lorde, Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine.

Earlier this year, the band landed their first Number One album with ‘What’s Rock And Roll?’, their third, independently released album.

Previously, the band had Top 40 success with 2021 releases ‘May Seriously Harm You And Others Around’, which reached Number 27, and ‘Kids Off The Estate’, which peaked at Number 11.

Ahead of the announcement, the band spoke to NME about being on the cusp of a UK Number One album as an independent band. According to the group, their success is built solely on the support of “fans, friends, family and community”.

“The mood just changed when the midweeks dropped and said we were Number One,” Yerrell told NME ahead of the chart figures being released. “Everyone’s going, ‘We’re gonna do it! We’re gonna do it!’ It’s just been crazy, honestly. I never knew what to expect but now that I’m in the moment of it happening, it’s just surreal.”

The Reytons UK tour 2023:

SEPTEMBER

23 – Olympia, Liverpool

30 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

OCTOBER

6 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

7 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

13 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

14 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

19 – O2 Academy, Bristol

20 – O2 Academy, Oxford

21 – Guild Hall, Portsmouth

26 – UEA, Norwich

27 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

28 – Great Hall, Cardiff

NOVEMBER

3 – Bonus Arena, Hull