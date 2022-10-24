The Reytons announce huge homecoming show at Sheffield Arena

The Reytons have announced details of a huge homecoming show next year.

The band will play will play the Sheffield Arena in September 2023 and tickets go on general sale from 10am on October 28. You can buy tickets for the show here.

The band’s last South Yorkshire show saw them play the 4500-strong Magna in May, which sold out in just 10 hours. All of the other dates on their upcoming tour, the dates of which you can see below, have already sold out.

The band have released all their work so far independently with no label backing. Their debut album reached Number 11 in the Official UK charts and a new one is on the way soon.

Check out their upcoming tour dates here:

NOVEMBER 2022

5 – Keele SU, Stoke

11 – Rock City, Nottingham

12 – Waterfront, Norwich

18 – Kasbah, Coventry

19 – Tramshed, Cardiff

24 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

25 – Empire, Middlesbrough

26 – O2 Academy, Leeds

DECEMBER 2022

1 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

2 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

3 – NX, Newcastle

9 – Chalk, Brighton

10 – Electric Ballroom, London

SEPTEMBER 2023

30 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Since the release of their acclaimed debut album, ‘Kids Off The Estate’ in November 2021, The Reytons have grown a huge following from the grassroots up in the UK.

The band now have an average of 750,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and over 17,000 fans will attend the band’s live shows this autumn. These dates, which you can see above, include ones at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom, London’s Electric Ballroom and Nottingham’s Rock City.

The band, whose music has been compared to the early sound of the Arctic Monkeys, spoke about their ascent over the last few years in an interview this summer.

The band’s Johnny Yerrel told The Boar: “One day we were laughing together, the next day we’d sold out a 4000 person event at Magna.

“It’s just been an absolute rollercoaster – a whirlwind. We never saw it coming but we’ve enjoyed every step of the way.”