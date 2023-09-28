The Reytons announce third album ‘Ballad Of A Bystander’

The Reytons have announced their third studio album ‘Ballad Of A Bystander’ – listen to new single ‘Let Me Breathe’ below.

The South Yorkshire band – comprising Jonny Yerrell, Joe O’Brien, Lee Holland and Jamie Todd – are due to independently release the 12-track record on January 19, 2024. You can pre-order it here.

Yesterday (September 27) The Reytons shared the first taste of the LP in the form of ‘Let Me Breathe’, a swaggering and fuzzy indie-rock tune.

“She said you can’t/ Keep doing what you’re doing to me/ I got a way of making money and I need to be free,” Yerrell sings in the soaring chorus. “She said you can’t/ Keep doing what you’re doing to me/’Cause it’s a little late to respirate/ You suffocate me/ Let me breathe.”

Check out the official music video here:

Other songs set to feature on ‘Ballad Of A Bystander’ include ‘Adrenaline’, ‘World’s Greatest Actor’, ‘Not Today Mate’, ‘Seven In Search Of Ten’, ‘Nineteen Crimes’ and ‘2006’. See the full tracklist below.

‘Ballad Of A Bystander’ tracklist is:

‘Adrenaline’

‘World’s Greatest Actor’

‘Market Street’

‘Let Me Breathe’

‘Not Today Mate’

‘Minus One’

‘Seven In Search Of Ten’

‘Listen’

‘What She Won’t Do’

‘Nineteen Crimes’

‘2006’

‘Knees Up’

Back in January, The Reytons achieved their first UK Number One album with their second full-length effort ‘What’s Rock And Roll?’.

Yerrell spoke to NME in the run-up to the chart announcement. “We’re proud that we’ve done it independently, and it’s just a reminder that you can do it,” he explained. “Because we’ve had so many doors shut in our face over the years that we’ve had to literally find different ways around things, make things happen our own way.”

This Saturday (September 30), The Reytons will play a huge hometown at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield as part of their biggest UK tour to date. You can see the full schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

SEPTEMBER

30 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

OCTOBER

6 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

7 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

13 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

14 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

19 – O2 Academy, Bristol

20 – O2 Academy, Oxford

21 – Guild Hall, Portsmouth

26 – UEA, Norwich

27 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

28 – Great Hall, Cardiff

NOVEMBER

3 – Bonus Arena, Hull