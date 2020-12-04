Ed Cosens has released part two of the short film that accompanies the release of his debut solo album ‘Fortunes Favour’.

The musician, best known as the guitarist and co-songwriter in Reverend And The Makers, has today (December 4) shared ‘The River’ visuals – directed and produced by Manchester’s Flat Cat Films.

‘The River’ follows October’s ‘If‘, which is the lead single from Cosens’ forthcoming album ‘Fortunes Favour’ (out January 29, 2021).

Cosens said in a press release that it’s taken him a decade “to find the confidence” to release material as a solo artist.

‘Fortunes Favour’ eventually took shape after the artist abandoned attempts to decide on a sound and instead let the songs lead the way. “After several attempts, it became the song that sent me in the right direction,” he said.

“With a lot of albums, it takes just one song to kick things off and If was that moment for me. It set out the stall for who I wanted to be as an artist with its strong sense of emotion and the journey that runs through it.”

Addressing the meaning of the song ‘The River’, Cosens added: “Sometimes it’s hard to see a situation for what it is when your mind and vision are clouded by love and the hurt love can cause.

“Sometimes you simply need to allow your actions to speak louder than words and that if you wait long enough, you’ll find the right answer to the right question and you’ll find what you’re looking for.”

‘Fortunes Favour’ is available to pre-order here.