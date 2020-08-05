The Road To The Great Escape live showcase announced for 2021

Organisers of The Great Escape festival have announced that their new live showcase The Road To The Great Escape will now take place in 2021.

Originally set to act as a precursor for this year’s The Great Escape Festival in Brighton, the “road trip” festival, which would have seen stops in Glasgow and Dublin, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, a new set of dates have been announced for the live music showcase, which will include performances from artists on the 2021 lineup for The Great Escape.

Due to take place at a number of different multiple venues, Glasgow will welcome a series of performances on May 8-9, 2021, while Dublin will see shows taking place on my 10-11.

“We’re really pleased to announce we will be heading on tour to Glasgow and Dublin to launch our brand new music showcase The Road To The Great Escape in May 2021,” said Rory Bett, CEO of MAMA Festivals.

“We look forward to sharing the line up later this year – it will once again be one that should not be missed.”

Details of the showcase’s lineup and tickets have not yet been announced but you can find out more info here.

The Great Escape 2021, a belated 15th birthday celebration for the festival, will take place across Brighton next year on the weekend of May 12-15.

According to a press release, it will “introduce a cutting-edge line up of both brand new and established artists from all over the world to celebrate new music discovery.”

Early Bird Festival Tickets and Delegate Passes start from £70 and are on sale now via The Great Escape website.