The Rolling Stones are releasing a hefty deluxe ‘Let It Bleed’ 50th anniversary boxset

The Rolling Stones have announced a special deluxe 50th anniversary boxset of ‘Let It Bleed’.

The collection, which is being reissued on November 1, includes the album remastered in stereo and mono on both vinyl and hybrid super audio CD and a double A-side ‘Honky Tonk Women’ / ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ picture sleeve vinyl 7” mono single.

Also included are three 12” x 12” hand-numbered replica-signed lithographs printed on embossed archival paper, and a full-colour 23” x 23” poster with restored art from the original 1969 Decca Records package along with an 80-page hardcover book that includes an essay by Rolling Stone journalist David Fricke and never-before-seen photos by the band’s tour photographer Ethan Russell.

ABKCO Records is also releasing the remastered stereo version of Let It Bleed as a stand-alone CD, vinyl LP, and digitally. You can view a trailer for the boxset below. You can pre-order the release here.

You can also view the remastered lyric video of ‘Monkey Man below.

‘Let It Bleed’ (50th Anniversary Limited Deluxe Edition) is as follows:

LP 1 – Stereo

Side 1

‘Gimme Shelter’

‘Love In Vain’

‘Country Honk’

‘Live with Me’

‘Let It Bleed’

Side 2

‘Midnight Rambler’

‘You Got the Silver’

‘Monkey Man’

‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

Hybrid Super Audio CD 1 – Stereo

‘Gimme Shelter’

‘Love In Vain’

‘Country Honk’

‘Live with Me’

‘Let It Bleed’

‘Midnight Rambler’

‘You Got the Silver’

‘Monkey Man’

‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

7” vinyl single – (Mono)

Side A – ‘Honky Tonk Women’

Side B – ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

Meanwhile, Mick Jagger recently slammed Donald Trump over his stance on climate change, while accusing the President and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of “lying” to the public.

“In so many countries, including my own this last week… but particularly the US, it’s a bit of a sea change. It is not about manners,” he said.

“I don’t mean that manners are everything. But the combination of all these things, Jagger continued, adding that he’s worried “where all this polarisation and rudeness and lying [is going to lead us].”

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones have been honoured by having a rock on Mars named after them by NASA.