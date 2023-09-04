The Rolling Stones announce details of new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones have shared details about an official announcement of their new album, ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

The veteran rockers’ 24th record, confirmed in a press release to be their first of original music since 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’, is to be discussed in a video broadcast live exclusively on YouTube this Wednesday (September 6).

‘Hackney Diamonds’ has also been confirmed as the album title after weeks of speculation.

Advertisement

Last month it seemed that the new record had been announced via a cryptic advert in a local newspaper, while last week the band teased a worldwide “Hackney Diamonds” announcement with an augmented reality video clip and website.

They also teased a snippet of a new single, ‘Angry’, via a website called dontgetangrywithme.com

Bandmembers Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed live on stage at an undisclosed location in Hackney, London on Wednesday by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, Jimmy Fallon. Watch a teaser trailer below.

The global times for the livestream are as follows: 2.30pm BST; 6.30am PST; 9.30am EST; 10.30am BR; 3.30pm CET; 10.30pm JST, and 11.30pm AEST.

“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” The Rolling Stones said in a statement about the event.

Advertisement

The Stones’ last album was a blues covers LP, ‘Blue & Lonesome‘ (2016).

Meanwhile, frontman Mick Jagger recently celebrated his 80th birthday with Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Nile Rodgers all offering their best wishes.