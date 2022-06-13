The Rolling Stones have postponed their show in Amsterdam just hours before it was supposed to begin, after Mick Jagger tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement on behalf of the band said: “The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.

“The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.”

The rock veterans are currently in the midst of a European tour celebrating the group’s sixtieth anniversary. It is currently unconfirmed whether upcoming dates will be affected. Their next scheduled show is in Bern, Switzerland on June 17.

The following week, The Rolling Stones will also play in London as part of BST Hyde Park, marking their second return to the UK on the current tour.

During a show in Liverpool last week, (June 9), they paid tribute to The Beatles by covering their 1963 hit ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’, the first time they’ve played it since 2012.

At the first show in Madrid, they delivered the first-ever live performance of their 1966 single ‘Out Of Time’ and delivered a tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts.