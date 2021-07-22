The Rolling Stones have announced rescheduled dates for their ‘No Filter’ tour of the United States.

The legendary band were set to tour North America in the summer of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic scuppered the plans.

With live music now returning for vaccinated fans across the States, the band have now outlined plans to go through with the tour.

Advertisement

The new rescheduled dates begin in late September in St Louis, Missouri, and run until the end of November where the tour wraps up with a show in Austin, Texas.

See The Rolling Stones’ new ‘No Filter’ tour dates for the United States below.

SEPTEMBER 2021

26 – St Louis, The Dome at America’s Center

30 – Charlotte, Bank Of America Stadium

OCTOBER 2021

4 – Pittsburgh, Heinz Field

9 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium

13 – New Orleans, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

17 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

24 – Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium

29 – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

NOVEMBER

2 – Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium

6 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

11 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

15 – Detroit, Ford Field

20 – Austin, Circuit Of The Americas

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the Stones have announced they are releasing footage of their iconic Copacabana Beach concert in full for the first time.

The band’s historic performance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil took place in front of the Copacabana Palace Hotel on February 8, 2006. With 1.5million people in attendance, it’s one of the biggest free concerts in music history.

Now, the Stones are releasing the concert as a film for the first time, remixed, re-edited, and remastered. A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach is set to arrive on July 9 on multiple formats, including DVD+2CD, SD BD+2CD, 2DVD+2CD Deluxe, 3LP (pressed on blue, yellow, and green vinyl), 3LP pressed on clear vinyl (exclusive to Sound Of Vinyl) and digital.