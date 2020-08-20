News Music News

The Rolling Stones are opening their own shop on London’s Carnaby Street

'RS No.9' will open to the public on September 9

By Sam Moore
The Rolling Stones (Picture: Getty)

The Rolling Stones are opening their own shop on London’s Carnaby Street next month.

Described as the band’s first flagship store, ‘RS No.9’ — which will be located on 9 Carnaby Street — will open its doors in central London on September 9.

RS No.9 will feature “exclusive collaborations, new fashion and merchandise”, as well as stocking the band’s extensive music catalogue and latest releases. Items will also be available to purchase online.

“More than just a store, RS No.9 will be a fully immersive experience for fans of all ages,” a press release promises. Fans are being pointed towards the newly created ‘RS No.9’ Instagram account for more information about the shop going forward.

You can see a promotional clip for the Stones’ ‘RS No.9’ shop, featuring the band’s iconic lips logo, above.

“Soho has always encapsulated rock’n’roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store,” the Stones said in a statement. “We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”

The Stones shared The War On Drugs’ remix of their song ‘Scarlet’ last week, which will feature on the forthcoming expanded edition of the former’s 1973 ‘Goats Head Soup’ album.

A new video for ‘Scarlet’ was released earlier this month featuring Normal People star Paul Mescal.

