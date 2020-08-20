The Rolling Stones are opening their own shop on London’s Carnaby Street next month.

Described as the band’s first flagship store, ‘RS No.9’ — which will be located on 9 Carnaby Street — will open its doors in central London on September 9.

RS No.9 will feature “exclusive collaborations, new fashion and merchandise”, as well as stocking the band’s extensive music catalogue and latest releases. Items will also be available to purchase online.

“More than just a store, RS No.9 will be a fully immersive experience for fans of all ages,” a press release promises. Fans are being pointed towards the newly created ‘RS No.9’ Instagram account for more information about the shop going forward.

On September 9th 2020 the Rolling Stones will be opening a world-first flagship store on London’s Carnaby Street! RS No.9 (9 Carnaby St) will feature exclusive collaborations, new fashion & merchandise, alongside the band’s latest music releases!#RSNo9 #Carnaby pic.twitter.com/sGtPXBLAtF — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 20, 2020

You can see a promotional clip for the Stones’ ‘RS No.9’ shop, featuring the band’s iconic lips logo, above.

“Soho has always encapsulated rock’n’roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store,” the Stones said in a statement. “We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”

The Stones shared The War On Drugs’ remix of their song ‘Scarlet’ last week, which will feature on the forthcoming expanded edition of the former’s 1973 ‘Goats Head Soup’ album.

A new video for ‘Scarlet’ was released earlier this month featuring Normal People star Paul Mescal.