The Rolling Stones cancel Switzerland show following COVID-related postponement

The Rolling Stones have cancelled their planned show in Bern, Switzerland after it was postponed last week due to Mick Jagger testing positive for COVID-19.

The band had been set to play in the Swiss city last Friday (June 17), but the show was pulled – along with another gig in Amsterdam, which has since been rescheduled – due to the Stones frontman’s health.

The Stones have now confirmed this morning (June 20) that they have been unable to reschedule the Bern show, meaning that they will no longer play in Switzerland on their ‘SIXTY’ UK and European tour.

Advertisement

“We regrettably have to announce that despite all the best efforts the Rolling Stones concert in Bern, Switzerland cannot be rescheduled and has now unfortunately been cancelled,” the band said in a statement.

“The Stones concert promoters have worked extremely hard and tried everything they possibly could to find an alternative date or venue for the concert in Switzerland but sadly this was not possible.

“The band wish to send a huge apology to all the fans in Switzerland who bought tickets and are deeply saddened they cannot perform in Bern on this tour. All tickets will be refunded from 21 June until 17 July 2022 from their point of purchase.”

The Stones’ tour will, however, continue in Milan, Italy tomorrow (June 21). The band’s Twitter account informed fans this morning that Jagger is “doing great” following his bout of COVID-19, “and the Milan show is going ahead tomorrow as planned”.

You can see The Rolling Stones’ upcoming UK and European tour dates below, and find any remaining UK tickets here.

Advertisement

June

21 – San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy

25 – American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London

July

3 – American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London

7 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands [rescheduled date]

11 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

15 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

19 – Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

23 – Hippodrome Paris, Paris, France

27 – Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

31 – Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden