The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards has finally quit smoking

Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards has revealed he has finally stopped smoking, a year after he said ditching nicotine was “harder than quitting heroin.”

In a new interview with Q104.3 New York’s Jim Kerr, Richards confirmed that he has not touched a cigarette since October last year.

Richards replied “Done that, been there”, when asked about his decision to quit smoking.

“I think both Mick [Jagger] and I felt that on the last tour we were just getting going,” Richards said.

“[We]’ve got to continue this.”

The latest health kick comes after he first revealed plans to quit cigarettes in 2019.

“Quitting heroin is like hell, but it’s a short hell. Cigarettes are just always there, and you’ve always done it. I just pick ’em up and light ’em up without thinking about it,” Keef told Mojo.

“Lately, in fact – spread the news – I’ve managed to cut it down by a substantial amount every day.

“I’ve knocked the hard stuff on the head. I have a little wine with meals, and a Guinness or a beer or two.”

He’ll head back out on the road later this year, as the Rolling Stones prepare to embark on a North American tour for summer 2020.

They previously toured the US in 2019, but were forced to reschedule a string of dates after frontman Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery.