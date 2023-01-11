The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards says “new music is on its way”

The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has confirmed via Instagram that “new music is on its way”.

Richards posted a short video on his account today (January 11) to share the update. “Hi guys, here we are again,” he said.

“Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year and there’s some new music on its way and hopefully we’ll get to see you. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

Last summer, the guitarist spoke to Matt Wilkinson for The Rolling Stones: 60th Anniversary Special show on Apple Music 1 and shared that he “hoped” the band would have new material recorded by the end of the year.

“Anyway, I just make records and then we figure out how they come out, right? That’s what I do,” he said, noting he was unsure if the new songs will be made available on streaming platforms.

Richards previously confirmed that The Rolling Stones’ touring drummer Steve Jordan would be on hand to help the band finish their new album. Jordan began filling in on drums for the Stones following the death of their longtime drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021, and was endorsed by Watts before his passing.

Meanwhile in October, guitarist Ronnie Wood said that the band’s new album would be released this summer and would have some of Watts’ drumming work included alongside that of Jordan’s.

Last month, The Rolling Stones announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’.

The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It was notable for its long list of special guests, including Lady Gaga, The Black Keys, Bruce Springsteen and more.

It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will arrive in February as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on DVD and Blu-Ray.

On February 2, 2023 the entire show will be broadcast online via live stream company Kiswe, marking the first time that it’ll be available to watch in more than a decade. Tickets are available here.