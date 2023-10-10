The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards says arthritis has changed his guitar-playing

The Rolling Stones‘ Keith Richards has opened up about how his guitar-playing style has changed over time in part due to arthritis.

The legendary guitarist, who’s back playing on the Stones’ forthcoming new album ‘Hackney Diamonds‘, out October 20, spoke about his evolution with the instrument, particularly as he’s gotten older.

“The fascinating thing is that the more you play it, the less you know it,” he told the BBC. “It provides you with endless questions. You can never know the whole thing. It’s impossible.”

Asked whether the arthritis in his hands has affected his playing ability, he replied: “Funnily enough, I’ve no doubt it has, but I don’t have any pain, it’s a sort of benign version.”

“I think if I’ve slowed down a little bit it’s probably due more to age.”

Richards added: “And also, I found that interesting, when I’m like, ‘I can’t quite do that any more,’ the guitar will show me there’s another way of doing it. Some finger will go one space different and a whole new door opens.

“And so you’re always learning. You never finish school, man.”

The Rolling Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamonds’ – the band’s 24th studio album and the first of new material in 18 years – features Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

Richards explained why jumping straight back into new music, following Mick Jagger’s lead, was the logical next step after their 60th anniversary tour.

“He hit me in the right spot,” says Richards. “I’ve always wanted to record the band as soon after we get off of the road, because the band is lubricated.”

The musician recently opened up about his new clean-living lifestyle, describing it as a “unique experience” for him, having previously smoked and taken drugs throughout his career.

Elsewhere, Jagger has reflected on working with Gaga on the Stones‘ new single ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’, describing her as a “really great singer”.