The Rolling Stones launch new series of special online performances ‘Extra Licks’

The Rolling Stones have announced the launch of ‘Extra Licks’, a six-part weekly series of special online featurettes featuring concert films from across their career.

Broadcast on the rock veterans’ official YouTube channel, the series begins this Sunday at 8pm BST (12pm PT / 3pmET). You can watch a teaser trailer below.

It will be the first time any of the footage has been made available digitally, and will include footage from performances on the 1994 Voodoo Lounge Tour and the 2016 Latin America Ole! Tour.

The band have been staying active during lockdown, releasing their first new track in eight years ‘Living In A Ghost Town‘ on April 23.

The group also got together virtually for a live performance of ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, broadcast as part of the One World: Together At Home charity concert organised by Lady Gaga.

The split-screen performance kicked off with Mick Jagger singing and playing acoustic guitar before Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood appeared playing acoustic and electric guitars respectively.

They were finally joined by Charlie Watts, who air drummed in lieu of a real kit, as pre-recorded percussion played over the top.

Jagger also recently responded to Paul McCartney‘s claims that The Beatles were a “better” band than the Stones.

“One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums and then the other band doesn’t exist,” he said.