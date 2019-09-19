The Rolling Stones to release live album and film of 1998 Buenos Aires concert

Featuring a Bob Dylan cameo on ‘Like A Rolling Stone’

In November, The Rolling Stones will release a live album and concert film, ‘Bridges to Buenos Aires’.

The release captures the band’s triumphant show on April 5, 1998 in the Argentinian capital on the ‘Bridges to Babylon’ tour. During the two-hour concert – which was the last of a five-night, sold-out run at Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium – Bob Dylan, who had played an opening set, later returned to the stage to perform ‘Like A Rolling Stone’ with the band.

You can see snippets of Dylan’s appearance and other songs like ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ and ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ in the trailer below:

‘Bridges to Buenos Aires’ comes just months after the Stones announced the release of ‘Bridges to Bremen’, which captures a stop in the German city on the same tour behind ‘Bridges to Babylon’. Like its Bremen counterpart, the Buenos Aires concert film was restored from original footage, and the audio remixed and remastered from live multi-track recordings.

‘Bridges to Buenos Aires’ lands November 8. The film will be released in DVD, Blu-Ray and digital video formats, while the live album will be available on CD, limited-edition blue translucent triple vinyl and digital audio. Pre-order it here.

The tracklist for ‘Bridges to Buenos Aires’ is:

1. ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

2. ‘Let’s Spend The Night Together’

3. ‘Flip The Switch’

4. ‘Gimme Shelter’

5. ‘Sister Morphine’

6. ‘It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)’

7. ‘Saint Of Me’

8. ‘Out Of Control’

9. ‘Miss You’

10. ‘Like A Rolling Stone’ (featuring Bob Dylan)

11. ‘Thief In The Night’

12. ‘Wanna Hold You’

13. ‘Little Queenie’

14. ‘When The Whip Comes Down’

15. ‘You Got Me Rocking’

16. ‘Sympathy For The Devil’

17. ‘Tumbling Dice’

18. ‘Honky Tonk Women’

19. ‘Start Me Up’

20. ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’

21. ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

22. ‘Brown Sugar’