The Rolling Stones, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Foo Fighters and more for stacked New Orleans Jazz Festival 2024

The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and Neil Young and Crazy Horse are among a litany of huge names announced for this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Also at the top of the bill are The Killers, Vampire Weekend, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Chris Stapleton, Hozier and Jon Batiste.

The festival, which takes place over two weekends between April 25 and May 5 at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, goes out of its way to celebrate the rich musical heritage of the city.

Jazz Fest 2024 Music Lineup!

January 18, 2024

Representing the city’s cultural legacy are names such as Irma Thomas, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Dixie Cups, Big Freedia, Trombone Shorty and Cyril Neville.

Also set to feature at the festival are The Beach Boys, Earth, Wind & Fire, Bonnie Raitt, Queen Latifah, Greta Van Fleet and Heart.

Tickets for both weekends of the festival and all VIP packages can be found here.

In November, the Stones confirmed details of a huge US tour for 2024, opening with a show in Houston on April 28, and continuing for 15 more dates going into the summer, wrapping up in Santa Clara, California on July 17. Visit here for any remaining tickets.

The new tour comes in celebration of The Rolling Stones’ latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ – their first full-length LP since 2005. The record included featured guest appearances from the likes of Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Elton John, and also saw the band top the charts.

Speaking with NME at the time, Ronnie Wood first teased plans to hit the road again when he revealed that it is a “must” to return to Glastonbury again.

Two years ago at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Red Hot Chili Peppers paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins, after the band stepped in for Foo Fighters as headliners following the news of Hawkins’ death earlier that year.

“We just found out about this two weeks ago, because Foo Fighters were supposed to play here tonight,” Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith said from the stage. “We love Foo Fighters, and we love our brother Taylor Hawkins. This means a lot to us to be able to play for them.”

“The guys in the band are here, they’re supporting. Taylor’s wife Alison and his whole family are here, we love them, we love Taylor,” continued Smith before getting the crowd to chant “we love Taylor.”