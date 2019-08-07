The Stones' classic cover hasn't been played since 1990

The Rolling Stones have performed ‘Harlem Shuffle’ for the first time in almost 30 years on their US tour. Check out the video below.

Mick Jagger and co were playing at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Monday (August 5) when they dusted off their rendition of Bob And Earl’s 1963 classic.

“Has anyone crossed two rivers to get here tonight?” Jagger asked the crowd ahead of the song. “Anybody here from Queens? Anyone from Manhattan? Westchester? Staten Island? The Bronx? Hartford? Anyone here from New Jersey? We’re going to do a song sort of locally, vaguely, based. It’s called ‘Harlem Shuffle.’”

The cover, which originally featured on the Stones’ 1986 album ‘Dirty Work’, appeared just three songs into the show’s setlist. It marked its first live outing since August 25, 1990, when it was played at Wembley Stadium.

Also performed during the 19-song concert on Monday night were ‘Monkey Man’, ‘Before They Make Me Run’, and ‘Brown Sugar’.

The stadium gig was the 11th date on The Rolling Stones’ ‘No Filter’ tour, which had been postponed due to Mick Jagger undergoing heart surgery. The legendary rockers later announced rescheduled dates after the singer assured fans he was back to full health.

There are currently no planned UK or Ireland shows on the tour.

Last month, the Stones played their cover of ‘Mercy Mercy’ for the first time in 50 years. “It’s a long time ago, so we’re going to try to remember it,” Jagger said ahead of their version of Don Covay And The Goodtimers’ blues classic in Maryland.

Meanwhile, fresh evidence has come to light over the alleged murder of The Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones. The musician died 50 years ago when he was found dead in the swimming pool of his home in Sussex.