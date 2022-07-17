The Rolling Stones play ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ with Ukrainian choir

The Rolling Stones invited a Ukrainian choir on stage to perform ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ at a gig this weekend – see footage below.

The legendary rockers were playing the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, Austria on Friday (July 15), where they saved a special surprise for the encore.

“They came long way to be here tonight,” Mick Jagger told the crowd before introducing the Dzvinochok boys choir and Vognyk girls choir, revealing that they drove 15 hours from Kyiv to Vienna to be at the show.

Choirmaster Ruben Tolmachov then told the crowd: “This is a very special night for the two choirs and a chance of a lifetime not to be missed.

“I’m so glad we made it here to Vienna a night to remember for all of us.”

See footage of the performance below.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February, the music world has invited many Ukrainian creatives to perform at global events and with world-famous bands.

Last month, Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra were invited to perform at Glastonbury Festival, with frontman Oleh Psiuk telling NME: “We are lucky that we are here, so we’ve tried to prepare for our performance [at Glastonbury]. We are super-happy to be here.”

A video message recorded by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was also screened around Worthy Farm on the Friday of the festival.

The Rolling Stones resumed their European stadium tour last month after cancelling shows because Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID.

The Stones postponed two gigs in Amsterdam, Netherlands and Bern, Switzerland in mid-June due to their frontman’s ill health. The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled to July, but the Swiss gig has since been cancelled.