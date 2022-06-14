The Rolling Stones postpone Bern gig as Mick Jagger’s COVID illness continues

The Rolling Stones have postponed Friday’s (June 17) show in Bern, Switzerland after Mick Jagger contracted COVID.

The band announced yesterday (June 13) a last-minute cancellation of their concert at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It followed frontman Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the venue.

Now, the rockers’ gig at Wankdorf Stadium in Switzerland has also been postponed until a later date. Original tickets will be honoured, but a new date is to be announced.

Advertisement

Part of a statement on the band’s social media reads: “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”

Despite the news, the Stones said that their show at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on Tuesday (June 21) will currently still go ahead.

The rock veterans are currently in the midst of a European tour celebrating the group’s sixtieth anniversary.

Next week, they play in London as part of BST Hyde Park, which marks their second return to the UK on the current tour.

During a show in Liverpool last week (June 9) they paid tribute to The Beatles by covering their 1963 hit ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’. It was the first time they’d played it since 2012.

Advertisement

At the first show in Madrid they delivered the first-ever live performance of their 1966 single ‘Out Of Time’ and paid tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts.

Meanwhile, guitarist Keith Richards has insisted that The Rolling Stones want to remain together for the forseeable future.

Speaking to The Sun‘s Bizarre column earlier this month, Richards responded to a question about the band’s longevity. “Life’s just too interesting to die,” he said.

“Anything I wanted to do had to be done – I couldn’t slack off. And hey, there was just an awful lot of cocaine involved.

“I think the most important thing is that the people in the band want to stay together. That helps! We had our ups and downs, of course. But in the end we always noticed that we are more creative together.”