The Rolling Stones preview Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder collaboration, out this week

The Rolling Stones have previewed their new collaborative single with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder – listen to the clip below.

The legendary band announced their 24th studio album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ on September 6 and shared its lead single ‘Angry’. Following on from 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’, the record will mark the Stones’ first collection of original music in 18 years.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Gaga and Wonder both contributed to a song called ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’. The pair will appear on ‘Hackney Diamonds’ alongside Paul McCartney, Elton John and former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman.

Now, the Stones have shared a 16-second snippet of ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ on social media along with the news that the track will be released as a single at 5pm BST this Thursday (September 28). You can pre-save/pre-add it here.

Check out the teaser here:

Sweet Sounds Of Heaven

With @ladygaga & Stevie Wonder

Falling down to this earth 5pm BST September 28

Pre-save/pre-add: https://t.co/f1Odn2p9Wm pic.twitter.com/OyO6ZvwAkP — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 25, 2023

In other news, frontman Mick Jagger has explained in an interview how Beatles icon McCartney came to be on ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

“We suggested he played on this punk tune,” Jagger recalled. “I didn’t know how it was gonna work out, but he really rocked it and he loved doing it. He said, ‘It’s great playing with a band! Really enjoyable playing with a band.'”

‘Hackney Diamonds’ is due for release on October 20 in various formats – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

The project was recorded in various locations including Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, London’s Metropolis Studios, Sanctuary Studios in the Bahamas, Electric Lady Studios and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios in New York.

“I don’t want to be big-headed but we wouldn’t have put this album out if we hadn’t really liked it,” Jagger explained during a live-streamed conference earlier this month. “We said we had to make a record we really love ourselves.

“We are quite pleased with it. We are not big-headed about it, but we hope you all like it.”

Elsewhere in the conversation the band explained the meaning behind the record’s title after host Jimmy Fallon asked them if it was “a type of slang”.

The Rolling Stones’ most recent album came in the form of a blues covers LP, ‘Blue & Lonesome’, in 2016.

Meanwhile, Jagger has confirmed that the group are already at work on their next full-length effort.