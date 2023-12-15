NewsMusic News

The Rolling Stones release special live edition of ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The album features their live performance at Racket in New York

By Anagricel Duran
The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga. Credit: Kevin Mazur
The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga. Credit: Kevin Mazur

The Rolling Stones have released a new live edition of their 24th studio LP ‘Hackney Diamonds‘.

‘Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)’ is a two-disc CD that comes with the standard album and a second CD that features all seven tracks that were performed live at the album’s launch event in October at Racket in New York.

The two-disc format features performances of four tracks from the album including ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ featuring Lady Gaga, who made a special appearance at the show, as well as performances of ‘Shattered’, ‘Tumbling Dice’ and ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’.

‘Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)’ is available now for purchase. Visit here to buy a copy and check out the full track list below.

The Rolling Stones 'Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)' 2 x CD. Credit: PRESS
The Rolling Stones 'Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)' 2 x CD. Credit: PRESS

The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)’ track list is:

CD 1
1. ‘Angry’
2. ‘Get Close’
3. ‘Depending On You’
4. ‘Bite My Head Off’
5. ‘Whole Wide World’
6. ‘Dreamy Skies’
7. ‘Mess It Up’
8. ‘Live By The Sword’
9. ‘Driving Me Too Hard’
10. ‘Tell Me Straight’
11. ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven (featuring Lady Gaga)’
12. ‘Rolling Stone Blues’

CD 2 – Live At Racket, NYC
1. ‘Shattered (Live at Racket, NYC)’
2. ‘Angry (Live at Racket, NYC)’
3. ‘Whole Wide World (Live at Racket, NYC)’
4. ‘Tumbling Dice (Live at Racket, NYC)’
5. ‘Bite My Head Off (Live at Racket, NYC)’
6. ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Live at Racket, NYC)’
7. ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven (featuring Lady Gaga) (Live at Racket, NYC)’

Meanwhile, the rock veterans have also shared a live video of their performance of ‘Whole Wide World’ at Racket.

‘Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)’ follows the announcement of the album’s supporting North American tour in 2024. The tour will see Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood visit 16 cities across the United States and Canada.

Tickets for the can be purchased on the Rolling Stones’ official website.

The Rolling Stones’ 2024 ‘Hackney Diamonds’ US tour dates are:

APRIL 2024
28 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium

MAY 2024
02 – New Orleans, Louisiana, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
07 – Glendale, Arizona, State Farm Stadium
11 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium
15 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field
23 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium
26 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium
30 – Foxboro, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium

JUNE 2024
03 – Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium
07 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mecedes-Benz Stadium
11 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field
15 – Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland Browns Stadium
20 – Denver, Colorado, Empower Field at Mile High
27 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field
30 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field

JULY 2024
05 – Vancouver, British Columbia, BC Place
10 – Los Angeles, California, SoFi Stadium
13 –  Los Angeles, California, SoFi Stadium
17 – Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium

‘Hackney Diamonds’ is The Rolling Stones’ first album in 18 years to consist entirely of new material, the last being 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’. It is also their first album since the passing of drummer Charlie Watts, who is posthumously featured on two tracks.  The band’s last full-length album was 2016’s ‘Blue And Lonesome’, a cover album of blues standards.

In a four-star reviewNME’s Alex Flood praised the album’s spirited execution, stating: “But if ‘Hackney Diamonds’ does round off the most successful career in rock music ever, it wouldn’t be a bad place to leave it. A natural end, but definitely not a normal one.”

In other news, ‘Hackney Diamonds’ landed ther 43rd spot on NME’s Best Albums of 2023 list. Their track, ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’, earned the 19th spot on NME’s 50 Best Songs of 2023 list.

