The Rolling Stones release special live edition of ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones have released a new live edition of their 24th studio LP ‘Hackney Diamonds‘.

‘Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)’ is a two-disc CD that comes with the standard album and a second CD that features all seven tracks that were performed live at the album’s launch event in October at Racket in New York.

The two-disc format features performances of four tracks from the album including ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ featuring Lady Gaga, who made a special appearance at the show, as well as performances of ‘Shattered’, ‘Tumbling Dice’ and ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’.

Advertisement

‘Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)’ is available now for purchase. Visit here to buy a copy and check out the full track list below.

The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)’ track list is:

CD 1

1. ‘Angry’

2. ‘Get Close’

3. ‘Depending On You’

4. ‘Bite My Head Off’

5. ‘Whole Wide World’

6. ‘Dreamy Skies’

7. ‘Mess It Up’

8. ‘Live By The Sword’

9. ‘Driving Me Too Hard’

10. ‘Tell Me Straight’

11. ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven (featuring Lady Gaga)’

12. ‘Rolling Stone Blues’

CD 2 – Live At Racket, NYC

1. ‘Shattered (Live at Racket, NYC)’

2. ‘Angry (Live at Racket, NYC)’

3. ‘Whole Wide World (Live at Racket, NYC)’

4. ‘Tumbling Dice (Live at Racket, NYC)’

5. ‘Bite My Head Off (Live at Racket, NYC)’

6. ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Live at Racket, NYC)’

7. ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven (featuring Lady Gaga) (Live at Racket, NYC)’

Meanwhile, the rock veterans have also shared a live video of their performance of ‘Whole Wide World’ at Racket.

Advertisement

‘Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)’ follows the announcement of the album’s supporting North American tour in 2024. The tour will see Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood visit 16 cities across the United States and Canada.

Tickets for the can be purchased on the Rolling Stones’ official website.

The Rolling Stones’ 2024 ‘Hackney Diamonds’ US tour dates are:

APRIL 2024

28 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium

MAY 2024

02 – New Orleans, Louisiana, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

07 – Glendale, Arizona, State Farm Stadium

11 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium

15 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field

23 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium

26 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium

30 – Foxboro, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium