The Rolling Stones share 1967 ‘We Love You’ video online for the first time

The Rolling Stones have shared their “promotional film” from 1967 for the track ‘We Love You’ online for the very first time.

The video documents and pokes fun at the notorious Redlands drug bust of the same year, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Marianne Faithfull were arrested at Richards’ home in Sussex for drug possession.

In the film, which has been remastered in 4K for its online release, Richards plays the character of a judge, while Jagger and Marianne Faithfull participate in a mock recreation of their subsequent trial.

‘We Love You’ is the latest Rolling Stones video to be remastered in 4K this year, after both versions of the ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ video were remastered and released this month.

Check out the new ‘We Love You’ visual, directed by Peter Whitehead, below.

Looking forwards, Keith Richards has shared that he “hopes” the band will have new material recorded by the end of the year.

Speaking to Matt Wilkinson for The Rolling Stones: 60th Anniversary Special show on Apple Music 1, Richards said that while he couldn’t say in what formats the band would be releasing their new material, he hopes the band will “have recorded some stuff by the end of the year”.

“Anyway, I just make records and then we figure out how they come out, right? That’s what I do,” he said, noting he was unsure if the new songs will be made available on streaming platforms.

Richards previously confirmed that The Rolling Stones’ touring drummer Steve Jordan will be on hand to help the band finish their new album. Jordan began filling in on drums for the Stones following the death of their longtime drummer Charlie Watts in August last year, and was endorsed by Watts before his passing.

This week (August 24), Jagger paid tribute to Watts on the first anniversary of his death, writing: “I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humour,” he began. “And we also were, outside of the band… we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times. We loved sports: we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from music.

“But of course I really miss Charlie so much.”