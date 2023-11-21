The Rolling Stones share details of huge 2024 US tour

The Rolling Stones have confirmed that they will be hitting the road next year as part of a new US tour.

The iconic rock band – comprised of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – announced the news of their upcoming live shows today (November 21) with a post on social media.

“The news you have all been waiting for – the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again,” they wrote in the caption to a Twitter/X update. “We are thrilled to announce the Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds!”

In the post, the band confirmed a run of 16 live shows taking place across North America next year. These kick off in the Spring with an opening slot in Houston, Texas on April 28, and continue into the summer.

Dates in Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and more are featured, and the North American leg will come to an end with a final stop in Santa Clara, California on July 17.

As well as the headline shows noted in the update, the band have also announced a festival slot at the Nola Jazz Festival in New Orleans, set to take place on May 2. Check out the full list of new shows in the update below.

As confirmed by the band, the general sale for the run of new North American shows will commence next Friday (December 1), and tickets will be available here. Pre-sale tickets will also be on offer to fans beforehand and will be launched next Wednesday (November 29). You can sign up for pre-sale options here.

The news of the US tour comes just days after the rock veterans began teasing an upcoming announcement by showcasing their logo around the world.

Over the weekend, fans began noticing their famous tongue and lips logo popping up in public. For instance, in Denver, a giant red and black banner appeared showing the band’s signage displayed at the Empower Field at Mile High – home to the NFL’s Broncos, and in Cleveland, projections of the logo were seen on the Terminal Tower and at Browns Stadium.

Formula One fans spotted the tongue and lips design too, when it was placed atop two Aston Martins that took part in the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night (November 18).

The hints of a tour announcement first began on Friday (November 17), however, when the band posted a cryptic visual with the caption: “Want to be the first to know? Enter your details here.”

The new tour comes in celebration of The Rolling Stones’ latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ – their first full-length LP since 2005.

Shared last month, the album featured guest appearances from the likes of Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Elton John, and also saw the band top the charts.

Speaking with NME at the time, Ronnie Wood first teased plans to hit the road again when he revealed that it is a “must” to return to Glastonbury again.

“Me, I’d love it. I think it’s a must. If not next year, then,” he told NME. “If not the Stones then the Faces,” he added. “It’ll be me, Rod [Stewart] and [drummer] Kenney [Jones]. That’s not out of the question, you know. I know they want to do it…”

He also spoke more generally about the reality of touring again and showing off the new songs in a live setting, stating: “I have complete faith. We could play the whole album, you know what I mean? But [Mick and Keith] will go, ‘Oh no Ron, that’s so ambitious’. We’re not gonna forget the back catalogue. There are certain songs, ‘Paint It, Black’ and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, that have got to be played. We’re only making room for, say, three or five songs.”