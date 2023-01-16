The Rolling Stones share powerful live version of ‘Wild Horses’

The Rolling Stones have shared a new live version of ‘Wild Horses’ from their upcoming live album ‘GRRR Live!’ – check it out below.

‘GRRR Live!’ will be released on February 10 and celebrates a special live show from the band’s 50th anniversary tour ’50 and Counting’ from 2012.

The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot.

It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.

The show was notable for its long list of special guests. Lady Gaga joined the band on-stage to duet with Mick Jagger on ‘Gimme Shelter’, with John Mayer and Gary Clark, Jr. guesting on ‘Going Down’.

Watch them perform ‘Wild Horses’ at the show below.

On February 2, 2023 the entire show will be broadcast online via livestream company Kiswe, marking the first time that it’ll be available to watch in more than a decade.

In a statement shared to social media, ‘GRRR Live!’ was described as “the definitive concert film, recorded on one of the most memorable shows in the band’s history”.

Its release in February will mark the band’s second archival live album in as many years. This past May saw the band release ‘El Mocambo 1977’, marking the first official release of a secret show that the Stones played at Toronto’s El Mocambo club.

It was also recently confirmed that The Rolling Stones‘ next album will feature drumming by their late sticksman Charlie Watts.

According to The Sun, guitarist Ronnie Wood said that the band’s new album will be released next summer. The record will have some of Watts’ drumming work included alongside that of touring drummer Steve Jordan’s.

Watts died in 2021 at the age of 80. He had been drumming with the iconic rock’n’roll band since their formation in the early ’60s.