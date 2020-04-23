The Rolling Stones share timely new track ‘Living In A Ghost Town’, recorded during lockdown

The Rolling Stones have shared new track ‘Living In A Ghost Town’, marking their first original material in almost eight years.

The track was originally written during the band’s recent recording sessions, before they opted to finish it while in lockdown due to coronavirus.

It’s the first original effort from the rock icons since 2012’s ‘Doom and Gloom’ and ‘One More Shot’, which featured on their greatest hits album ‘GRRR!’.

Advertisement

Singer Mick Jagger said: “So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now. We’ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is – It’s called ‘Living in A Ghost Town’ – I hope you like it.”

Guitarist Keith Richards added: “So, let’s cut a long story short. We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing thing, and then shit hit the fan Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it . Stay safe!”

Drummer Charlie Watts added that the track “captures a mood”, while guitarist Ronnie Wood hailed its “haunting melody.”

The latest effort from the Stones comes after they performed their 1969 classic ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ as part of Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home virtual coronavirus relief concert last weekend.

Advertisement

The split-screen performance kicked off with Mick Jagger singing and playing acoustic guitar before he was eventually joined by Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Rolling Stones recently had to postpone their planned North American tour, which was scheduled to commence in May.

Last month, Wood also shared advice for those in recovery for addiction who are self-isolating due to coronavirus. The Stones guitarist has been sober for a decade.