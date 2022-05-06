The Rolling Stones share two previously unheard live recordings

The Rolling Stones have today (May 6) shared two previously unheard live recordings – check them out below.

The live tracks, ‘Tumbling Dice’ and ‘Hot Stuff’, were recorded in March 1977 during the Stones’ secret concerts at the 300-capacity Toronto club El Mocambo.

The two songs are set to feature on the upcoming ‘Live At The El Mocambo’ album, which is being released in full for the first time on May 13.

Advertisement

The album will be available on double CD, 4xLP Black Vinyl, 4xLP Neon Vinyl and digitally. It features the Stones’ full set from the March 5 show, plus three bonus tracks from the March 4 gig, newly mixed by Bob Clearmountain. You can pre-order ‘Live At The El Mocambo’ here.

Listen to the two tracks here:

‘Live At The El Mocambo 1977’ tracklist:

1. ‘Honky Tonk Women’

2. ‘All Down The Line’

3. ‘Hand Of Fate’

4. ‘Route 66’

5. ‘Fool To Cry’

6. ‘Crazy Mama’

7. ‘Mannish Boy’

8. ‘Crackin’ Up’

9. ‘Dance Little Sister’

10. ‘Around And Around’

11. ‘Tumbling Dice’

12. ‘Hot Stuff’

13. ‘Star Star’

14. ‘Let’s Spend The Night Together’

15. ‘Worried Life Blues’

16. ‘Little Red Rooster’

17. ‘It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)’

18. ‘Rip This Joint’

19. ‘Brown Sugar’

20. ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’

21. ‘Melody’

22. ‘Luxury’

23. ‘Worried About You’

Advertisement

The 60th anniversary of The Rolling Stones is set to be celebrated with a special BBC docuseries and a radio programme featuring exclusive interviews with the bandmembers.

The four-part series My Life As A Rolling Stone will air on on BBC Two and iPlayer this summer, with each one-hour episode dedicated to the legendary rock band’s four members: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the late Charlie Watts.

New interviews with the musicians (except for the late Watts, who died last year) and unseen footage will form “intimate portraits” in which they’ll reflect on their busy careers.

For the Watts-focused episode, his story will be told via archive interviews and tributes from his fellow bandmates and musical peers.

Other Rolling Stones admirers including P.P. Arnold, Chrissie Hynde, Slash, Rod Stewart, Tina Turner and Steven Tyler will feature across the episodes.

The Rolling Stones’ manager Joyce Smyth said in a statement: “We are thrilled to celebrate 60 years of The Rolling Stones with these four films which give fans around the world a new and fascinating look at the band.”