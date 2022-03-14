The Rolling Stones announce 60th anniversary UK and European tour for summer 2022

The Rolling Stones have announced details of a 60th anniversary tour hitting the UK and Europe this summer. See full dates below, and tickets will be available here.

Having been teasing fans for the past week, the rock legends will be heading out on the road to mark six decades as a band for the ‘SIXTY’ tour – with a new show and live production starting in Madrid on June 1 before heading to Munich, Liverpool, Amsterdam, Bern, Milan, London, Brussels, Vienna, Lyon, Paris, Gelsenkirchen and Stockholm.

Following on from their acclaimed USA ‘No Filter’ tour, ‘SIXTY’ will see Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood make their long-awaited return to the UK, performing at the home of Liverpool FC – Anfield, for the Stones’ first in Liverpool show for over 50 years, followed by two shows in London’s Hyde Park for British Summer Time Festival. See the full European tour dates below.

“Sorry to keep you all hanging around, but the waiting is over,” said Keith Richards of the news. “I’ve always said the best place for rock and roll is on being on stage with the Stones and this year is very special. Looking forward to rehearsing with Mick and Ronnie and some friends, the wheels are in motion. See you all very soon.”

Ronnie Wood meanwhile, added: “When I look out at the sea of people when we play in Europe all I can see is smiles. It’s heart-warming and I’m glad we make people happy every time we play live. Can’t wait to get on this brand-new stage with the boys and have some fun.”

The Rolling Stones’ ‘SIXTY’ UK European tour dates are below. For the UK shows, tickets go on sale 10am on Friday March 18 and will be available to buy here. Visit here for other on-sale dates and details.

JUNE

WEDNESDAY 1 – MADRID, Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, SPAIN

SUNDAY 5 – MUNICH, Olympic Stadium, GERMANY

THURSDAY 9 – LIVERPOOL, Anfield Stadium, UK

MONDAY 13 – AMSTERDAM, Johan Cruijff Arena, NETHERLANDS

FRIDAY 17 – BERN, Wankdorf Stadium, SWITZERLAND

TUESDAY 21 – MILAN, San Siro Stadium, ITALY

SATURDAY 25 – LONDON, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

JULY

SUNDAY 3 – LONDON, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

MONDAY 11 – BRUSSELS, King Baudouin Stadium, BELGIUM

FRIDAY 15 – VIENNA, Ernst Happel Stadium, AUSTRIA

TUESDAY 19 – LYON, Groupama Stadium, FRANCE

SATURDAY 23 – PARIS, Hippodrome Paris, FRANCE

WEDNESDAY 27 – GELSENKIRCHEN, Veltins Arena, GERMANY

SUNDAY 31 – STOCKHOLM, Friends Arena, SWEDEN

The Stones have a colourful history of performing at London’s Hyde Park. Their 1969 show Stones In The Park is known one of the most famous concerts of all time – with between 250,000 and half a million in attendance.They returned just once in 2013 to open BST Hyde Park with two sold-out shows to 130,000 fans, resulting in an award-winning concert film Sweet Summer Sun: Hyde Park Live, directed by Paul Dugdale.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: “Whenever Hyde Park is mentioned, it’s impossible not to think of The Rolling Stones. Two nights on June 25 and July 3 cap off an incredible line up for BST Hyde Park 2022 but nobody brings it like the Stones when they’re on home turf in London.”

Other acts confirmed for headline shows BST Hyde Park include Elton John, Eagles, Adele, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran. The full line-up for The Stones’ headline shows will be announced in the months ahead.

The band will be joined by drummer Steve Jordan at all shows, following the sad death of Charlie Watts last year.

Back in December, The Rolling Stones played an intimate London show in celebration of their late bandmate Charlie Watts. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, as well as former bassist Bill Wyman, were all in attendance at Ronnie Scott’s in Soho, along with a number of Watts’ family and friends.

Watts died at the age of 80 last August, prompting a huge outpouring of tributes from the music world and beyond. His surviving bandmates reflected on the “huge loss” in November, before later dedicating their first show of 2021 to Watts.