The Rolling Stones tease snippet of new song ‘Angry’

The Rolling Stones have shared a clip of a new single, ‘Angry’.

Speculation that the band are on the cusp of announcing a new album, rumoured to be called ‘Hackney Diamonds’, has mounted this week after they teased a worldwide announcement to come on September 6.

In the latest hint of what’s to come, a new post on X/Twitter links to dontgetangrywithme.com, which takes users to a 16-second clip of ‘Angry’. However, there have been reports of the website having trouble loading the teaser, oftentimes asking visitors to refresh the site and try again.

Many fans have pointed out the issue to The Rolling Stones, whose social media manager has responded to the complaints with “Don’t get angry with me,” rather than offering any help. This potentially raises the possibility that the glitch was intentional.

‘Hackney Diamonds’ would be the first new Stones album of original material since 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’, and their first music since the death of drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 80.

Last month it seemed that the band announced their new album in a local newspaper.

A print commercial for Hackney Diamonds appeared in the Hackney Gazette. Hackney Diamonds advertised itself as a company that “specialists in glass repair”.

But upon closer inspection several clues pointed to the fact that it could actually be The Rolling Stones’ new album.

Firstly, in the title their iconic tongue logo is used to dot the i in the brand name Diamonds, while the advert’s body text makes several references to their hits including ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, ‘Gimme Shelter’ and ‘Shattered’.

The font used for Hackney Diamonds was also the same as the one used on their 1978 album ‘Some Girls’ and the ad also said established in 1962, the same year that band formed.