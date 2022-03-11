The Rolling Stones tease UK and European tour

The Rolling Stones have teased a new tour in the UK and Europe.

In a new video posted to Instagram this morning (March 11), a map of the UK and Europe was dotted with the Stones’ iconic logo, which lit up over several locations – including London.

They captioned the post: “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” – see it below.

Back in December, The Rolling Stones played an intimate London show in celebration of their late bandmate Charlie Watts. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, as well as former bassist Bill Wyman, were all in attendance at Ronnie Scott’s in Soho, along with a number of Watts’ family and friends.

Longtime Stones drummer Watts died at the age of 80 last August, prompting a huge outpouring of tributes from the music world and beyond. His surviving bandmates reflected on the “huge loss” in November, before later dedicating their first show of 2021 to Watts.

Steve Jordan, who initially stepped in so that Watts could recover from surgery, is now The Rolling Stones’ permanent touring drummer.

Back in January, rare footage of The Rolling Stones and more playing the infamous Altamont Speedway Free Festival in 1969 was released by the Library of Congress.

The free concert took place at Altamont Raceway Park in northern California on December 6, 1969 and featured performances by The Stones as well as Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and more.

While footage from the day has previously been shown in the Maysles Brothers’ documentary Gimme Shelter, the Library of Congress shared a home movie that had never been seen before. The video, which comes without audio, shows The Rolling Stones, Gram Parsons, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and more performing and hanging out in the crowd.