The Rolling Stones have announced details of a virtual concert event to celebrate the release of their new ‘GRRR Live!’ live album.

Earlier this month the band announced the new live album, which celebrates a special live show from their 50th anniversary tour ’50 and Counting’ that happened a decade ago.

The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot.

It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on DVD and Blu-Ray.

The show was notable for its long list of special guests, with Lady Gaga joining the band onstage to duet with Mick Jagger on ‘Gimme Shelter’, The Black Keys jamming with the Stones on a cover of Bo Diddley‘s ‘Who Do You Love’, Bruce Springsteen performing ‘Exile On Main Street’ single ‘Tumbling Dice’ and John Mayer and Gary Clark, Jr. guesting on ‘Going Down’.

On February 2, 2023 the entire show will be broadcast online via live stream company Kiswe, marking the first time that it’ll be available to watch in more than a decade.

Tickets are available now here and fans can get a taster for ‘GRRR Live!’ with the trailer below.

In a statement shared to social media, ‘GRRR Live!’ was described as “the definitive concert film, recorded on one of the most memorable shows in the band’s history”.

Its release in February will mark the band’s second archival live album in as many years; this past May saw the band release ‘El Mocambo 1977’, marking the first official release of a secret show that the Stones played at Toronto’s El Mocambo club.

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger have seemingly been in the studio together. Lipa is currently working on her third album, the follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’.

In a new Instagram post, Dua shared photos of herself and Jagger sat together in a studio, with one photo featuring polaroids of the two and a Rolling Stones-branded plectrum.

Dua captioned the post “sweeeet weeeek,” but it’s not clear whether the pair were working on new Dua Lipa music, new Mick Jagger music, something else entirely or just bumping into one another by chance.