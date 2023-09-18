The Rolling Stones working on new documentary about making of ‘Hackney Diamonds’

A new documentary from The Rolling Stones is on the way in light of the band’s upcoming album ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

The project is set to centre on the surviving members as they worked on writing and recording their forthcoming 24th studio album.

The rock icons announced details of the LP last week and shared its lead single ‘Angry’, which came with a music video starring Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney.

Now it’s been confirmed that Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be in the new documentary, which is being made with Fulwell 73, the same team behind The Kardashians series.

“The film will chart the band as they started working on the 12 tracks which appear on ‘Hackney Diamonds’,” a source close to the project told The Sun’s Bizarre column (via The Mirror). “It will give followers an intimate and candid look at Mick, Keith and Ronnie as they work their magic in the studio, including the banter between them.”

The source also claimed that the documentary, the title of which has not yet been revealed, will also contain “nods to Charlie Watts”. ‘Hackney Diamonds’ is the band’s first album since Watts’ death in 2021.

“It includes scenes from their big press event at the Hackney Empire too, where they premiered the video for ‘Angry’ with Sydney Sweeney,” the source also told the outlet. “It’s a very slick production and it will be amazing when it’s edited and the final cut is complete.”

The event at Hackney Empire refers to the globally livestreamed event in east London earlier this month (September 6), which saw The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon interview the members about the upcoming release.

There, Jagger and co. confirmed that it will mark their first new music in 18 years, following on from 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’, and will also feature two songs that were recorded with Watts: ‘Mess It Up’ and ‘Live By The Sword’.

“I don’t want to be big-headed but we wouldn’t have put this album out if we hadn’t really liked it,” the frontman explained during the conference. “We said we had to make a record we really love ourselves.”

‘Hackney Diamonds’ is set for release on October 20 (pre-order here). It was also revealed that a number of huge names also feature on the album including Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and Elton John.

The band have also explained the meaning behind the album’s title and have teased fans by announcing that they’ve already begun work on another new album.