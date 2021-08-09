The Ronnie Wood Band share Jimmy Reed covers ‘Shame Shame Shame’ and ‘Roll And Rhumba’

The Ronnie Wood Band have shared two new covers from their forthcoming album ‘Mr Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall’.

‘Shame, Shame, Shame’ and the instrumental ‘Roll And Rhumba’ appear on the second instalment of the band’s live album trilogy. The project pays tribute to one of The Rolling Stones guitarist’s heroes, the Mississippi blues legend Jimmy Reed.

‘Mr Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall’ is an 18-track live recording of the band’s performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 1, 2013. Guest spots include Bobby Womack and Simply Red‘s Mick Hucknall.

Advertisement

Paul Weller appears on ‘Shame Shame Shame’, which was originally released in 1963, while ‘Roll And Rhumba’ is a lively instrumental interpretation of Reed’s song – listen below.

Wood said in a statement: “Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on the Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day. It is my honour to have the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy with this tribute.”

The live album follows The Ronnie Wood Band’s 2019 record ‘Mad Lad’ that honoured the work of Chuck Berry. It’s set for release on September 17 via BMG.

Advertisement

‘Mr Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall’ tracklist:

01. ‘Essence’

02. ‘Good Lover’

03. ‘Mr. Luck’

04. ‘Let’s Get Together’

05. ‘Ain’t That Loving You Baby’

06. ‘Honest I Do’

07. ‘High And Lonesome’

08. ‘Baby What You Want Me To Do’

09. ‘Roll and Rhumba’

10. ‘You Don’t Have To Go’

11. ‘Shame Shame Shame’

12. ‘I’m That Man Down There’

13. ‘Got No Where To Go’

14. ‘Big Boss Man’

15. ‘I Ain’t Got You’

16. ‘I’m Going Upside Your Head’

17. ‘Bright Lights Big City’

18. ‘Ghost Of A Man’

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones are due to resume the US leg of their ‘No Filter’ tour in St. Louis on September 26 after the dates were postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the band have also shown their support for drummer Charlie Watts after he pulled out of their upcoming US tour to “rest and recuperate” following a medical procedure.