The Roots and Michelle Obama to partner on 13th annual ‘Roots Picnic’

The Roots and Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote registration initiative have announced that they will partner on the 13th annual ‘Roots Picnic’.

The music festival, which is the brainchild of the Philadelphia rap group, is usually held in their hometown at Fairmount Park. However, this year, due to the coronavirus crisis, it will be held online as a virtual festival experience.

Hosted by Questlove, Black Thought, and the former First Lady, this year’s annual event will see artists perform over a YouTube livestream, while a number of other non-musical guests will make appearances also.

The ‘Roots Picnic’ lineup includes The Roots, SZA, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin, H.E.R., G Herbo, Earthgang, Polo G, DJ D-Nice, Snoh Aalegra, and Musiq Soulchild.

Taking place on June 27, you can watch the event via The Roots’ YouTube page.

Earlier this year, former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama has shared her 2020 workout playlist.

The selection features tracks from Bruno Mars, Lizzo, Childish Gambino as well as Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa‘s 2018 hit ‘One Kiss’, plus tracks from the Obamas’ long-term friends Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Beyonce’s cover of ‘Before I Let Go’, recorded for last year’s live album and film ‘Homecoming’ appears on the list, as well as her 2004 track ‘Lose My Breath’. Jay-Z, meanwhile, makes the cut with his Kanye West and Big Sean collaboration ‘Clique’.

“It’s about that time when New Year’s goals and resolutions get just a bit harder to stick to,” Obama said sharing the playlist on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Maggie Rogers has shared a letter she’s received from Barack and Michelle Obama, who apologised for missing one of her shows in Washington.